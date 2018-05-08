Jacqueline Fernandez wins another PETA award

Judwaa 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez has won People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's Digital Activism Award in the lead-up to National Technology Day on 11 May. The actress has used her far-reaching digital presence to generate awareness on animal protection and place herself as a powerful animal-rights activist. She recently updated her fans on the extinction of White Rhinos. The actress has worked towards building awareness for the topic, showering her love for animals.

A couple of actions proving her to have done a phenomenal job to deserve the award include asking her fans to support PETA India's #FreeGajraj campaign – an effort that helped free an elephant used by a temple who had been kept in chains for over 50 years, writing a letter to the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai to bring relief to the horses used for joyrides in the city, teaming up with PETA India and Lakmé Fashion Week to promote the adoption of the distinguishing/street dogs. She also raised her voice on Twitter for the release of a once-abused elephant named Sunder, to adopt sheltered animals, and urged her fans to try vegan eating in the month of Lent, a holy month in the Christian calendar.

For sure the Sri Lankan beauty has done quite enough to stand as an animal-rights activist. She previously grabbed the PETA India’s 2014 Woman of the Year title.

Fernandez is currently busy with her upcoming film Race 3 opposite Salman Khan. Being an active member of social media, she had shared a lot of pictures from the exotic Jammu and Kashmir locations of her shoot. Race 3 is expected to release by Eid.