Jacqueline Fernandez's 'pinch under the table' revelation about Karan Johar!

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the happiest actors around and there is no denying the fact. The lady has an effervescent bubble of energy all around her bouncy self and that is something even Anaita Shroff Adajania mentioned as she invited the actress for an episode of her special Feet Up With The Stars. However, right as we delved into the fun-filled episode, we were in for a shocking revelation, about none other than Karan Johar!

While speaking about how she is always happy, and when Anaita mentioned that her energy is contagious, Jacqueline quipped about how Karan used to pinch and prod her under the table while the two judged a reality show. He even poked her with a needle once! Why, you ask? To cut down on the happiness of the actor, so that she had a pained or solemn expression on her face, which was required, especially during the serious sequences of the show.

Well, that's mean Karan. Jackky is such a bundle of joy and we love to hear her laugh. Why would you do that?

Nevertheless, we are sure it was all in good humour. After all, Jacqueline and Karan are quite good friends. Jackky will next be seen along with Sushant Singh Rajput, in the movie Drive. Her last stint Race 3, alongside Salman Khan, fared average at the box office and was also the butt of trolls. Let's hope the actress gets a good moolah with her next release.