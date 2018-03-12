Jacqueline learns to draw on the sets of Race 3

The Race 3 crew is hard at work in Bangkok. Salman Khan has been reported to have shot for a romantic song with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. According to Mid-day, director Remo D’Souza is looking forward to shooting a long chase scene which will be the climax of the film. But with such a busy schedule, the stars would need some time to catch a breather. And it seems that in between shots, Jacqueline has found a new way to de-stress herself.

In an Instagram post made by the actress, we see her drawing a portrait of Jaggi. She says she was taught the art by NV Nilesh Vede. Jaggi apparently was Jacqueline’s model for four hours and Vede was very patient while teaching her. This was Jacqueline’s first ever portrait.

Meanwhile, the Race 3 crew has already finished shooting at the Floating Market and the Rose garden in Bangkok. "The past week saw us filming at the Floating Market and Rose Garden in Bangkok. Next week, we will shift to the jungles of Kanchanaburi province to can the action sequence, which sees Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez running through the dense shrubs as they are chased by the villains," a source from the Ramesh Taurani production told Mid-day.

Meanwhile, director Remo D’Souza has shared a candid moment of Salman Khan. The star had his headphones on and looks to be staring at a screen.​