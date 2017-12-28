Jacqueline, Sidharth and Ranveer liven up the New Year with Zee Cine Awards on 30th December, 2017

Brooke Bond Red Label Zee Cine Awards 2018 on 30th December 2017 which will air on Zee Cinema at 7.30pm, promises to raise the roof with its blockbuster performances that had the temperature soaring on this cold December night. Catch the glamourous Jacqueline Fernandez as she sizzles in a sensual pole dance to a medley of hits including Aa Zara Kareeb Se, Party On My Mind, Beat Pe Booty and Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Baarah. While, ‘The Student of the Year’, Sidharth Malhotra amps up everyone's energy levels with his performance on Raat Baaki while Ranveer Singh shines brightest in 2017 as the show-stopper with his power-packed act on board a truck. He performs to the high-octane song Ishq Tera Tadpave ushers in New Year’s 2018 with a dazzling shower of fireworks.

But that’s not all, don’t miss Sunil Grover and Shah Rukh Khan fill the night with love as they dance and romance to Zaalima from Raees. Sunil Grover aka Elizabeth gets the audience rolling with laughter as he twirls while carrying Shah Rukh Khan in his arms.

And if you thought that was the end of the high-jinks, Elizabeth brings a marriage proposal for Alia Bhatt and gives her Shagun of Rs 101 and promises to speak to Mahesh Bhatt to take the rishta forward.

Akshay Kumar enters the stage riding a cycle to promote his upcoming movie Pad-Man and spreads the very serious message of feminine hygiene, which will also give people something to ponder as they bring in the New Year.