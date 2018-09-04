Jalebi poster: Bollywood apes again, but this time from a real life event of 1950

Mahesh Bhatt, the man who gave us gems like Sadak and Zakhm is known to present stories that can overwhelm. And we were in for a delightful surprise when he unveiled the heartwarming poster of Jalebi that stars newcomer Varun Mitra and Rhea Chakraborty in the lead roles. Though the name and the upside-down kiss from a train were sweet enough, it opened a barrage of memes on the internet as well. And one such post caught our attention as it looked like the 'inspiration' behind the poster itself.

Remember the iconic upside-down kiss that was captured by Frank Brown? Titled 'Korean War Goodbye Kiss' the picture was published in Los Angeles Times in the year 1950. Twitterati couldn't help but wonder how similar the poster of Jalebi looked to the picture. We will leave it upon you to judge.

Well, it is quite similar. In fact, it looks the same. If you pay attention, even the angle at which faces are inclined is the same. A happy coincidence?

Jalebi will be hitting the screens on October 12. In a conversation about the same, Mahesh Bhatt had said, "'Jalebi' tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them."

However, actor Varun Mitra is not the only person who is stepping into Bollywood with the movie. TV actor Digangana Suryavanshi, who is known for TV shows like Veera and Qubool Hai, will also be making her debut with the movie. Let's now hope that the movie in itself does not draw inspiration from anything but love.