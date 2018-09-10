image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Jalebi trailer: a tangerine taste of love, rift and everything in between

Bollywood

Jalebi trailer: a tangerine taste of love, rift and everything in between

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 10 2018, 6.10 pm
back
Jalebilove storyRhea ChakrabortytrailerVarun Mitra. Mukesh Bhatt
nextAishwarya Rai's WIFT victory makes Abhishek Bachchan proud
ALSO READ

TV's Digangana Suryavanshi all set for a double Bollywood debut

Radhika Apte is at it again, tops the meme game for Jalebi poster

Jalebi poster: Bollywood apes again, but this time from a real life event of 1950