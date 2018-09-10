Jalebi trailer: a tangerine taste of love, rift and everything in between

If done right, love stories can never go old. The trailer of Mukesh Bhatt's upcoming directorial venture Jalebi does justice to its name. It's familiar and sweet. With this, Bhatts also seem to shift base from their usual genre! A refreshing change from horrors and erotica, right?

From what it looks like, Jalebi is a story where two youngsters fall in love and decide to take it further. The consequences are, however, not in their favour. As much as life does to separate them, they are in for a reunion.

You'll be in for some fresh performances here. Rhea Chakraborty has her first big break with this one (given that none of Meri Dad Ki Maruti, Bank Chor or Sonali Cable was a notable success). So does Varun Mitra, who is set to make his Bollywood debut.

Both Rhea and Varun are subtle but seem to have caught hold of the right emotions. Mahesh Bhatt films rely heavily on music. This one is no exception. A number of music composers including Jeet Ganguly and Tanishk Bagchi will come together.

The film is set to release on 12th October.