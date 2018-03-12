Janhvi Kapoor is back on the sets of Dhadak

It has been a tragic turn of events for Janhvi Kapoor but the actress is living by the age-old saying from the world of entertainment -- the show must go on. After the untimely demise of her mother superstar Sridevi, Janhvi has been quick to gather herself and get on with her professional commitments. The actress was back on the sets of Dhadak in Mumbai on Thursday. A move that will be welcomed by the industry and a huge step to make sure that the film keeps its release date of July 6th on the silver screen.

There were rumors that the 21-year-old would be taking a break after her mother's death but clearly, all those reports have been proved wrong. The Shashank Khaitan directed film that also stars Ishaan Khattar started shooting in December 2017 in Udaipur. A schedule that also saw Sridevi by Janhvi's side for support.

According to reports Ishaan and Janhvi will be shooting in Bandra, Mumbai for the next couple of days canning some romantic scenes. Post that the crew will move to Kolkata where the post-interval shoot will commence. Dhadak is the remake of the runaway 2016 Marathi hit Sairat