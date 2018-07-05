Janhvi and Ishaan meet Yash and Roohi, but Roohi doesn’t seem happy to meet Ishaan

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar’s production venture, Dhadak. This movie will mark their Bollywood debut. The two have been busy with the promotions of the movie. Amidst the promotions, they recently decided to spend some time with Karan’s kids Yash and Roohi. The pictures of Ishaan and Janhvi meeting the cuties have made it to the internet.

In the picture, we can see that Janhvi is with Yash and Ishaan is with Roohi. While Yash is looking very happy to meet Janhvi, Roohi doesn’t seem excited at all to see Ishaan. We wonder why... Nevertheless, the picture is really cute.

Talking about Dhadak, the movie is a remake of 2016 release Marathi flick Sairat. The Marathi film was directed by Nagraj Manjule, and was a blockbuster at the box office. The worldwide collection of the film was more than Rs 100 crore. Expectations from Dhadak are surely quite high. While the trailer had impressed everyone, the recreated version of the song Zingaat didn’t get a great response as people thought that the original one was much better.