Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spread some charm as they promote Dhadak. VIEW PICS

These two newcomers are ready to rock the new journey! As they await the release of their debut film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are on a promotional spree. Our shutterbugs caught them promoting the film on Tuesday. Ishaan and Janhvi share an extremely amiable relationship which is evident from all their appearances. Check out the photos!

Janhvi wore a pretty, long, flare-y, yellow dress which so suited her! She kept it simple with just a pair of jhumkas and a ring on her right hand.

Ishaan, on the other hand, went for grey slightly torn denims, a black tee, and a light blue denim jacket.

Bollywood frequently comes across fresh pairings. It is not easy to strike the right chord with the audience. However, given that these two make for great friends in the personal sphere, we are quite sure they are going to create magic on the big screen too!

The trailer of Dhadak was recently released amid huge fanfare. It was open to all, since the makers wanted to make it special for both the beginners.

Dhadak, an official remake of the superhit Marathi film Sairat, is set to release on 20th July.