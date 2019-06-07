Darshana Devi June 07 2019, 4.52 pm June 07 2019, 4.52 pm

Gossip columns are always full of the stories from the Kapoor house. Coming to Boney Kapoor’s family, on one side, it’s Janhvi Kapoor and her films in hand and the other side is all about Arjun Kapoor and love life. The buzz about Arjun and his not-so-alleged relationship with Malaika Arora has been on for a while and it just gets louder each time they get papped together. Well, if you aren’t done with all the gossip yet, we got you some fresh news with fresh pictures.

Nope, this time the pictures aren’t of Arjun-Malaika, but rather of Malaika and Arjun’s sister Janhvi Kapoor. The two have separately given us fitness goals and now we spotted them being workout buddies. As most of us are aware, the duo is a huge fan of Pilates, which is perhaps the secret behind their chiselled bodies. They were papped again on Friday and were all smiles as they walked out of their gym. Check out their pretty pics below!

Janhvi Kapoor papped in Bandra

Malaika Arora papped in Bandra

The pictures see Janhvi donning a pair of high-waisted shorts with a crop top and Malaika went for a loose white tee and a pair of grey shorts.