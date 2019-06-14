Ranjini Maitra June 14 2019, 6.08 pm June 14 2019, 6.08 pm

Only a handful of horror comedies in Bollywood were pulled off well, not that a lot of them were made though. One such was Rajkummar Rao's Stree. Moving on, Rajkummar is here with another horror comedy. Roohi Afza, starring him and Janhvi Kapoor, went on floors on Friday.

Janhvi took to Instagram to announce the film's beginning. Roohi Afza is being helmed by Hardik Mehta, whose Gujarati documentary Amdavad Ma Famous won the Swarna Kamal at the 63rd National Film Award for being the best non-feature film. Stree producer Dinesh Vijan is backing Roohi Afza as well.

Fukrey fame Varun Sharma, who predominantly works in the comedy space, is a part of the film as well. "For Roohi Afza, we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own. For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease, and Janhvi stood out. She really connected with the script," Dinesh Vijan earlier said in a statement. Reportedly, Janhvi will be essaying a double role in the film.

Janhvi, who made a prominent debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak last year, has a couple of projects on her plate. She is a part of Dharma Production's multi-starrer biggie Takht, alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has also signed the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, the first female pilot to fly a plane into a war zone.

Rajkummar will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut. He is also part of Made In China starring Boman Irani and Mouni Roy, and recently wrapped shooting of Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan.