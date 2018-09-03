bollywood Janhvi Kapoor asks Arjun Kapoor a 'chilling' question as India’s Most Wanted Murtuza Nullwala September 03 2018, 9.00 pm September 03 2018, 9.00 pm

We all know that Arjun Kapoor is a loving brother. After Sridevi’s demise he has stood like a pillar with the family and his half-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. We have been seeing a lot of this sibling love on social media too. Recently, Arjun’s look from the film India’s Most Wanted was unveiled. Janhvi took to her Instagram account and posted the look to ask her brother a question.

Janhvi in her post has asked, “Where did your chill go?” Well, Arjun has always been a chilled out person, and looks like that’s why his sister had the question for him. By the way, we are loving this intense look of Arjun as this most wanted munda is now India’s Most Wanted.

Well, Arjun replied to Janhvi and stated that this is his look when he comes to know that she went for a workout instead of visiting six flags. We wonder if Arjun is talking about Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark.

Talking about the film, India’s Most Wanted is directed by Rajkumar Gupta and it is being currently shot in Nepal. Arjun reportedly plays the role of an intelligence officer named Prabhat. The movie will be hitting the screens on May 24, 2019.

Meanwhile, Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Dhadak, has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht, that also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It will be releasing in 2020.