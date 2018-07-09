Janhvi Kapoor bares it all: From being compared to mom Sridevi to starring in a remake

Late Sridevi's little girl is ready to take on the big screen. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The movie, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, is a remake of 2016 Marathi film Sairat which was a blockbuster at the box office. The trailer and a few songs of the movie are already out and both Janhvi and Ishaan look quite promising.

While this will be Ishaan's second outing on the big screen, for Janhvi this is her first film and there is no doubt that she will be compared to her mom Sridevi who was a brilliant actress. During a recent interaction when Janhvi was asked if she is worried about being compared to her mom, the actress said, "I am not worried, I think mom was always worried about the comparisons. She always said that I have done 300 films and it is your first film but they will compare you to my 300th film. So, it was a big concern for her. And I didn't want to think about it so much because I didn't want to try to act like her. I just wanted to play my character as honestly as I possibly could. All her fans have given her so much love and respect, and she had a lot of gratitude for it and I am very thankful for it. So, I feel like I want to give them (fans of Sridevi) something back, earn their love now and make them happy. So, that’s very important to me.”

When she was questioned if she is open to do regional films as her mom was a huge star in South cinema too, Janhvi said, “I don’t speak Tamil or Telugu. Hindi sikhne mein hie itna time lag gaya mujhe (It took a me lot of time to learn Hindi) (laughs). But, I would love to because they are making such interesting films. I had the pleasure of watching a lot of regional cinema, especially after watching Sairat, I was very intrigue about what they were making. I think when you make a Hindi film, they generalise culture little bit because they want to appeal it to all over India. But in regional film I feel there’s an opportunity to explore a culture and to really become a local. So, I would love to explore that.”

Talking about the advice she got from her mom, Janhvi said, “She was very clear that she wanted me to do this on my own. She wanted me to carve my own identity. She and I both were scared that if I took any advice in approaching a scene, then you know some where maybe it would be her and not me or me trying to be like her. So, she didn’t give me any advice about scenes, or how to perform. Her only instruction was feel the emotions.”

If you’re Sridevi’s daughter, one would assume you’ve watched a lot of films, especially the ones that your mother has starred in. But not Janhvi. “I haven’t seen a lot of her work actually. I have only recently seen her films.” When probed her which is her favourite film featuring her mom, the actress said, “Sadma.”

This year will see four young ladies making their debut into Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria will join Janhvi in making their mark in the industry. Janhvi however is the only who has chosen to enter with a remake. When asked if she is ready to star in a remake of a film which starred her mom, the actress said, “I would be nervous about that, but I would love to. I think that everything she has done has turned into gold and it is iconic. I think as she has played such vast era of roles it would be fun.”

Well, we are sure fans of Sridevi are surely looking forward to see Janhvi on the big screen. Produced by Karan Johar, Dhadak is slated to release on July 20, 2018.