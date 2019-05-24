Janhvi Kapoor calls Arjun Kapoor a 'noble, quiet hero' in India's Most Wanted

Darshana Devi May 24 2019, 5.22 pm May 24 2019, 5.22 pm

Like a true family man, Arjun stood like a rock with Janhvi Kapoor and her family members post the demise of Sridevi and has been a constant pillar of strength for them. Since then, Janhvi and Arjun's sibling bond has just improved. The duo made their first public appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, in which their warm camaraderie won all our hearts! The brother-sister duo is often seen rooting for each other and after watching Arjun’s recently released India’s Most Wanted, Janhvi, once again, has shown her support in the sweetest way!

The Dhadak actor shared a picture of the poster of the film and appealed her fans to go watch it. She described the film saying that it’s about ‘faceless heroes and their untold story about protecting our country’. She further called Arjun a ‘noble, quiet hero’. Janhvi was present for the special screening too, which Arjun recently hosted for his industry colleagues. She also met Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora Khan at the screening and the two were spotted spending some time together in the evening.

Janhvi Kapoor is all praises for India's Most Wanted

As most of us are aware, Arjun’s relationship with Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor was cold before Sridevi’s death. Opening up about his improved relationship with his sisters, he earlier told a daily, "I am still discovering Janhvi and Khushi both; it's a process. I crack some jokes, they laugh on some and they don't laugh on some."

"It all might not have happened so seamlessly. Kya pata, then maybe we might not have interacted at all apart from just being cordial. It's a very hypothetical scenario to imagine agar aisa nahin hota toh kya hota. The reality is that we now have to be there for each other - and we will be."