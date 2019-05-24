  3. Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor calls Arjun Kapoor a 'noble, quiet hero' in India's Most Wanted

Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor has urged her fans to go watch Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted.

Arjun KapoorBollywoodBoney KapoorEntertainmentIndia's Most Wantedjanhvi kapoorKhushi KapoorSridevi
