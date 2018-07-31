Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Mira Kapoor’s glowing face

Move over calling her just a star wife! Thanks to her social media presence, Mira Kapoor is grabbing great endorsement deals these days. Instagram posts are now a popular means of promotion, given that the P&A industry heavily banks upon digital media now. Hence, we weren't surprised to find Mira endorsing a high end, popular mobile phone brand on Instagram. But Janhvi Kapoor's comment totally changed the direction of our attention.

Aww...that's sweet!

Since the time Janhvi started working with Ishaan, she has had plenty of good times with Ishaan's family as well. No wonder she and Ishaan's Bhabi Mira are fond of each other as well!

For those who don't know, Mira is also set to make her acting debut through an ad. Reportedly, she and Shahid are to star together in a commercial for a home appliance brand. However, she has already shot for her life's first commercial, which is for a foreign baby product brand.

"Yes, Mira Rajput shot an ad for a foreign baby product. She worked like a thorough professional and got it right in one take; in fact, no one could believe that this was her first commercial. She is very camera friendly and performed with great dignity and confidence,” a source earlier told Deccan Chronicle.

Hmm...someone is slowly climbing up to professional success!