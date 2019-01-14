Janhvi Kapoor caught blushing after meeting fan with 'JK' tattoo

Daughter of late actor Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, made her big debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Karan Johar’s Dhadak. Though the film was a decent hit at the box office, Janhvi, however, was praised by many for her confidence as an actor. In no time, the actor qualified herself as an A-lister in the industry and today, she enjoys an innumerable fan base all over. So much so that a die-hard fan has gone on to even make a tattoo in the name of the actor! You heard that right.

It was after her usual gym outing when the actor met a fan standing amidst the paparazzi. The girl couldn’t contain her excitement on seeing Janhvi and requested the actor to click a photograph with her. "Please please please. I'm so big fan of yours,” she can be heard saying in the video that has gone viral. When the fan showed Janhvi the tattoo, the actress was floored as she reacted, “oh my God.”

If you’re wondering how the tattoo looks, worry not, we have a closer look of it exclusively for you! Here it goes.

The actor donned a blue off-shoulder full-sleeves top and teamed it with a pair of silver shorts. She complemented her outfit with a blue sling bag and looked totally chic.