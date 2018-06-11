Janhvi Kapoor faced the media for the first time at the Dhadak trailer launch and here's how she fared

"I am excited, but I am also nervous," said Janhvi Kapoor as she faced the media for the first time at the trailer launch of her debut film, Dhadak on June 11. The hurt of Sridevi’s absence was somewhat softened by her family which was present in large numbers to support her. However, she was visibly anxious throughout the event. She did a photoshoot for a magazine for the first time recently and a behind-the-scenes video that was released a few days back became the talk of the town, majorly because of the confidence that Janhvi was oozing in it. Many, including us, were expecting to see the same kind of confidence at the trailer launch too, but we realised that we were expecting way too much from a 21-year-old debutant. You see, owning the camera is one thing, facing the media is quite another. Janhvi did take the questions well though even if she chose to speak little.

We also cannot forget the fact, that it was a highly emotional day for her. She would have wanted her mother and veteran actress, Sridevi to be by her side on this day. She was obviously missing her and in fact, she was about to have a breakdown on the stage when a journalist thought it was appropriate to ask her the obvious. "Are you missing her?" Of course Sherlock! It required extraordinary mental strength to hold your fort in that situation. She spoke in Mewari language (her character in the film does that) at the request of one journo and also accepted compliments by saying, "aapke muh mein ghee shakkar," thereby inviting a round of applause from everyone sitting in that auditorium. Golden rule of showbiz: If the media accepts you, that’s half the battle won.

Now that Janhvi has officially entered the world of entertainment she will soon be expected to interact with the media, individually. It's going to be a daunting task for her, but then again she has her co-star, Ishaan Khatter by her side, who has handled film promotions just months back and there is, of course, a mentor in Karan Johar (who is one of the producers of Dhadak), to guide her. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak releases on July 20. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster, Sairat.