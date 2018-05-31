Janhvi Kapoor finds THIS actor attractive. See how she tried to win his attention!

Janhvi Kapoor's first ever magazine cover is ruling the internet, and how! The starlet graced the latest cover of Vogue, and she looks like a dream. This also reminded us of the time Sridevi dazzled the Vogue cover. But not just that! This was also Janhvi's first ever interview. And none other than mentor Karan Johar took the interviewer’s seat for this one. The Dhadak girl poured her heart out in this interview. We also got to know that she finds Rajkummar Rao attractive, and did something silly to get him to notice her!

"I'm not sure if I should say this, but after watching Bareilly Ki Barfi, I really wanted Rajkummar Rao to notice me, so I commented on all his photos. He's the only person I've asked for a photo with," a portion of her interview with Vogue reads.

A post shared by Bollywood Stylefile by Simi (@bollywoodstylefile) on May 30, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT

That's quite a secret...wonder what Rajkummar has to say this!

Janhvi also spilled the beans on how Sridevi was not keen to let her become an actress. She'd rather let Khushi enter showbiz. But given how her career was so intense and busy, she wanted her daughters to have a far more relaxed time.

Not long to go before Janhvi's debut film Dhadak rolls out in the theatres. And the young actress will surely try to make her mother proud!