Janhvi Kapoor gets nostalgic as she recollects fond memories with mom

Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor is just a film old and is already making all the right moves in her career. After basking in the glory of her latest release Dhadak, the 21-year-old has now bagged her first endorsement deal with beauty retailer Nykaa. Besides being the face of the brand, she will play an active role in creating its social media content as well. During the event, which was held to announce Janhvi as the brand ambassador, the actor shared one of the most heartwarming memories she has of her late mom Sridevi.

Janhvi spoke about how it’s a form of self-expression to choose the way you present yourself, and that she takes a great deal of interest in it. She then went on to talk about Sridevi, and shared how she used to watch her mom getting ready for shoots and events and the late actress was so good at doing her make up.

We couldn’t agree more! The late veteran actor’s unmatched beauty was truly magical! The diva was always on point when it came to sporting stunning looks.

Coming to Janhvi, she has Karan Johar’s Takht as her next, which stars an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar among others.