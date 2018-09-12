image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
Janhvi Kapoor gets nostalgic as she recollects fond memories with mom

Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor gets nostalgic as she recollects fond memories with mom

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 12 2018, 5.47 pm
back
Alia BhattBhumi PednekarBollywoodEntertainmentjanhvi kapoorKareena Kapoor Khanranveer singhSrideviVicky Kaushal
nextHousefull 4: Akshay Kumar and gang's amAYEEEEzing birthday bash for Papa Ranjeet
ALSO READ

Mahesh Bhatt makes a shocking revelation about daughter Shaheen

Calling Karan: KJo wants to cast these actors in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2

Farhan Akhtar's #Selftour2018 comes to an end with 'a tear in the eye'