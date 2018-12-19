Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor goes down on her knees for cousin Shanaya Kapoor and we’re floored Murtuza Nullwala December 19 2018, 2.34 pm December 19 2018, 2.34 pm

Many celebs have time and again proved that they are down to earth irrespective of their stardom. Remember how Shah Rukh Khan helped Kajol to wear her shoes when the two came on Comedy Nights with Kapil. Then it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni who went on his knees to tie shoes of his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Now, Janhvi Kapoor has done something similar for her cousin Shanaya Kapoor. The Kapoor girls, Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya recently attended the screening of a web series. It's here when we saw an adorable side of her.

At the venue when the three were walking together, Khushi saw that Shanaya’s shoelaces are untied and she informed her. Shanaya was trying to tie the shoelaces but was finding it difficult. So, Janhvi went on her knees to tie her laces. Well, this sweet gesture of Janhvi is winning the hearts. The actress, who made her debut this year with Dhadak, proved that family comes first for her, more than the stardom and we are mighty impressed with this.

After Sridevi’s demise earlier this year, Janhvi and Khushi are mostly seen spending time with their extended family. It is good to see how the Kapoor family has managed to be strong support for Janhvi and Khushi.