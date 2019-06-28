Divya Ramnani June 28 2019, 1.32 pm June 28 2019, 1.32 pm

Janhvi Kapoor may be just one-film-old but has still managed to occupy her spot in the top trends. Any update on the star has the internet buzzing and we are here with just the update that you want on the star. At present, the Dhadak girl is shooting for her next film RoohiAfza, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. But going through her latest posts, it looks like the 22-year-old is on a ‘workation’. Taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi has shared a couple of pictures from her outing with sister Khushi Kapoor and her girl squad. A look at them and you will surely miss yours!

In the images, a super-radiant Janhvi, along with Khushi, could be seen hanging out in the very serene Manali. From posing alongside the river banks to climbing trees, the Kapoor sisters are sure making the best out of their time together. And guess what? Both Janhvi and Khushi seemed to have ditched their glam avatars, as we could see the sisters chilling without makeup and in some really comfy outfits. Not to miss those precious smiles!

Check out Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s pictures from their vacation here:

Talking about RoohiAfza, the film also stars Fukrey actor Varun Sharma and is being helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta. Producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan, in his statement, said, "For RoohiAfza, we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own. For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease, and Janhvi stood out. She really connected with the script.”