Janhvi Kapoor: Haven't earned so much money to wear new clothes everyday

Ranjini Maitra April 08 2019, 11.52 pm April 08 2019, 11.52 pm

One-film-old Janhvi Kapoor, who had a decent debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak last year, has her plate full with a horror comedy and a biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. She is also a regular at the leading fashion shows and is known to be quite a fashionista. And why not, she has inspiration in sister Sonam Kapoor? Janhvi, however, has no qualms in admitting that she doesn't have enough money to splurge on new clothes every day. The confession came during her conversation with Anaita Shroff Adjania in Feet Up With The Stars.

"Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde (I don't earn so much that I would wear new outfits every day)," she said, talking about repeating outfits in public. She also went on to add that trolls that point out her repeated outfits do not really have an impact on her. This was probably in the context of her having repeated her gym outfits which did not escape the paparazzi's eagle eyes.

"You can't please everyone. Especially with this. I guess you would take their criticism seriously if it was to do with your work and then work on that. But how I look outside the gym isn't really my job," the actor added.

Who even cares what clothes she is wearing when the films she is doing are so much more interesting? The horror comedy, titled Rooh-Afza, will star her alongside Rajkummar Rao. Does that evoke memories of Rajkummar's previous horror comedy Stree? We definitely look forward to getting the same kind of awesomeness. Or who knows? Even better.

The other film she is working on will feature her as Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots to have flown into a war zone during the Kargil war of 2000. Can't wait for this one to win us over too...