Janhvi Kapoor heads to Switzerland, can we expect a Chandni reprise?

Sridevi’s Chandni is one of the most memorable films of the late actress. A few portions especially the songs of the film were shot in Switzerland. Few days ago, there were even reports that the Swiss officials are planning to install a statue as a tribute to Sridevi. Even as fans get over that piece of information, Janhvi Kapoor has now stepped on Swiss soil.

The Dhadak actress is currently in Switzerland along with designer Manish Malhotra, who was one of Sridevi’s closest friends. While it’s unclear what the newbie and the ace designer are doing there, it seems like they’re out there to shoot for a bridal magazine. At least that’s what Manish’s Instagram stories suggest. The videos clearly prove that Janhvi and Manish are having a great time soaking in the Swiss air. Now with Janhvi enjoying their time in the sun, we’re wondering if fans will get to see her reprise a pose from her mum’s film. Fingers crossed!

View this post on Instagram PIC | Bae in Switzerland!!! @janhvikapoor @manishmalhotra05 @myswitzerlandin A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanpage) on Sep 14, 2018 at 5:41am PDT

Speaking of Janhvi’s films, the actress, who made her debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak, will next be seen in Takht which will be directed by KJo. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushali, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.