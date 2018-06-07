Janhvi Kapoor is confident, glamorous and a fashion chameleon in these BTS videos from her first mag shoot

Apart from just being a star from a filmy background. Janhvi Kapoor spells stylish, graceful and fashionable in her recent Vogue photoshoot. Even though the actress is yet to make her big Bollywood debut on silver screen with Dhadak, the babe is surely turning heads with her sartorial fashion choices, one outing at a time. And oh-boy, if the photos from her first magazine shoot weren't enough, have a look at these behind the scene videos where Janhvi looks classy and how. From loads of pastel colours to frills and florals, Janhvi has aced the summer fashion look in the most stylish way one can imagine. Just one glance at her and we bet you you’ll fall for her.

Check out the BTS video below:

In the video, Janhvi spills beans about her favourite film, her favourite actresses and a lot more. With nude lips, heavy mascara and soft tones, and an accent unbeatable, Janhvi is like a breath of fresh air in hot summer.

Not just this we also have another video which takes us into shoot hours. Have a look:

Also, one thing which can be noted from the videos is that Janhvi is here to conquer Bollywood, as the confidence and charisma of the babe is unmatchable.

Video credit: Vogue India