Janhvi Kapoor - Is this star born or created?

There is concerted effort to build a new star in Bollywood. Efficient celebrity managers and Hindi cinema’s leading film production company Dharma Productions are positioning Janhvi Kapoor as the next big thing on a daily basis. Online media is lapping it up (as it tends to do). While her first film, Dhadak made decent money, young Janhvi was not given a star’s welcome by critics or audiences. Even as her social media following continues to grow, (2.6 million handles follow her on Instagram), her megawatt presence is yet to make the competition scamper for cover. Then why is there so much of her everywhere?

In the quest of grabbing headlines to sustain stardom, Janhvi Kapoor has been in the news for everything. First, it was an expensive tee shirt that she sported at the airport. Then it was her first endorsement, India’s leading cosmetics and beauty portal. A few weeks back, she became part of an all-star ensemble cast with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal etc for Karan Johar’s historical drama, Takht. She is reportedly prepping to play a lady combat pilot who fought in the Kargil War. Clearly, every little detail about her promise and exploits is designed to add to her potentially legendary stardom, airport and gym photos notwithstanding.

But does it all add up? Does it convince readers and the new audience that everyone is gunning for, the millennial crowd? Janhvi is blessed to be in good films and to get good parts. That she is a Bollywood diva’s daughter can’t alone justify the monies reportedly being invested in her movies; there must be a lot of talent there too. Dhadak was a lukewarm debut at best, but there might be a lot more acting waiting to be discovered here. Even so, how much is too much?

Right from the start, the fact that Janhvi was made a Vogue cover girl felt off tune. Her mentor, Karan Johar conducted her first interview, meaning the challenge of dealing with a real interviewer was diluted. A controlled first interview with a plush photo shoot might have made her life easier, but it didn’t quite help in putting her out there. The young connect with those who speak their mind and sound honest and fresh; controlled opinions are not the ideal hook to reel them in.

Then followed a spate of photographs on social media, prior to her movie’s release, that compared her to her mother Sri Devi. With makeup, photography and wardrobe coordinating to highlight her resemblance, the attempt was to recreate nostalgia and interest. The author feels that the end result might have been quite contrary. If anything, it might have added undue pressure on Janhvi to live up to a legacy that took decades to build. Thankfully, with this young actor, the jaded route of linking her up to her co-star, Ishan Khattar, wasn’t adopted. All other tricks in the social media book were turned.

It is also a sign of the times that Kapoor’s visible cosmetic surgery hasn’t made news. The choice to go under the knife is fine, and commenting on her looks not cool. But the issue of going for cosmetic changes for a person young and starting out is worth discussing as it sets unnatural expectations and beauty standards. Speaking us as ambassador for a cosmetics portal, Janhvi stated, in a correct and contemporary manner that every woman should be proud of her beauty. Then she gave away the significant place that looks have in her life with this statement. "It is human nature that you want to have a control over the way you look… It is a form of self-expression. I take a great deal of interest in it. Even while growing up I have seen my mom getting ready for shoots and events. One of the vivid memories that I have is that she was so good at doing makeup,” she said.

References to her mother, one of Indian cinema’s greatest stars, in every conversation, reiterate that Janhvi is a classic Bollywood star child. Life begins and ends with memories and moments from a culture of movies. Perhaps convinced by her future potential and connect with youth, Karan Johar is going all out to promote her- even including her in a dream remake of his romantic blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It’s a mega push from a kingmaker of the film industry; only, together, all of it, leaves on a bit exhausted.

Be it stars that populate the Marvel Cinematic Universe today, or younger actors in Hollywood, super celebrity status is a slow burn. While social media and digital pushes make the process of cultivating a star easier in India now, those that have emerged on top of their game have built their stardom block by block. In such a scenario, the conscious, super fast cultivation of a young girl as stratospheric star feels weird. One wonders, what’s the rush? Why not let her emerge as a talent to reckon with over time? In the end, one must always ask- be it publicity or visibility or buzz around a star, how much is too much?