Janhvi Kapoor leaves the fashion police ‘panting

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi is making her big Bollywood debut soon with Dhadak. The newbie is being launched by mentor-director-producer Karan Johar and will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khattar. Janhvi has been about-town making herself visible to the audience before she makes her big debut. On Friday she was enjoying an evening out with her friends and for someone who dresses chic otherwise, Janhvi choice of outfit for the outing was quite quirky.

Janhvi wore a black netted tee but teamed it with a multi-coloured, double-toned metallic pants and looked straight out of an 80's disco scene.

While she's rarely experimented with her clothes in the past, this particular pant is making us wonder if this is borrowed inspiration from Ranveer Singh by any chance?

The pant is sheer trickery. Is it blue, is it red, is it a track-pant or velvet tights? It has a black stripe running along the side making us believe it's a track pant but the smooth finish tricks us into thinking it's velvet.

Janhvi has often managed to either play it safe or impress the fans with her fashion sense. But this loud and gaudy attire can easily be forgotten.

Fans lauded the song Zingat in Sairat and while we’re not sure there will be a similar song in Dhadak, the makers sure have a heroine who’s dhinchak.

On the work front, Janhvi and Ishaan wrapped up the first leg of the shoot for Dhadak in Udaipur. The film is slated to release on July 20.