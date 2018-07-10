Janhvi Kapoor on paparazzi: At times you feel like your privacy is being compromised

Even before her Bollywood debut was announced, late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor had surely grabbed everyone’s attention thanks to her appearances on events with her mother. The actress, who is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak, had become paparazzi’s favourite. She was being clicked at events and mostly outside the gym.

Recently, during a media interaction, when Janhvi was asked about being paparazzi’s favourite, the actress said, “I think it is flattering that they are giving me that kind of attention, I think it’s a big deal. I know I have done nothing to earn it, I know whatever attention I am getting is because of my parents and who they are and their work, and now because of Dhadak. I think it’s important not to take it seriously, I know at times it can get hard, but I don’t want to be a shitty person like are yaar itni attention mil rahe hai (I am getting so much of attention). At times you feel like your privacy is being compromised but if that’s the price I have to pay for an opportunity (films) like this then I will do it a 100 times over. I just hope that after this movie, I am liked and people start to feel like that maybe I have done something to earn it on my own.”

Well, looking at the trailer and the songs we can expect a good performance from Janhvi in the film. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak, which is a remake of Marathi film Sairat, also stars Ishaan Khatter and it will be hitting the screens on July 20, 2018.