Janhvi Kapoor opens up on her equation with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

There was a time when half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor did not see eye to eye, courtesy the fact that Sridevi was the second wife of Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor. But the sudden demise of Sridevi got things changed completely. Both Arjun and Anshula stood by their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi as strong pillars in the rough times. From protecting Janhvi from trolls, to promoting her Dhadak trailer and also vacationing with her in London, Arjun has done it all he could do to prove that his cold relationship with Janhvi and Khushi is finally taken over by warmth. Commenting on the same, Janhvi recently got candid about her equation with Arjun and Anshula, saying that she ‘couldn’t have asked for a better brother and sister’.

"The only reason we can stand strong after whatever happened is because of the kind of love and support Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi (half-siblings) have been giving us (she and her younger sister, Khushi). It's a family dynamic that I relish,” said Janhvi as reported by Hindustan Times.

"I am very thankful for them. I couldn't have asked for a better brother and a better sister. They have given us a lot of strength. He is a very wise man and has given tips like, 'just be honest, be yourself and be respectful towards people.' Somehow, when he says it, I take it like the gospel truth,” she added.

The trailer of Janhvi’s film Dhadak was released on June 11 and she received much applause for the same, along with Ishaan Khatter, who also makes his Bollywood debut with the movie. Produced by Karan Johar, the film releases on July 20.

Arjun, on the other hand, has Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat in his books.