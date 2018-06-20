Janhvi Kapoor reveals her source of strength after Sridevi’s death

The most talked-about star kid, Janhvi Kapoor, is all set to make her big screen debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. The film, which is an adaptation of Marathi hit Sairat, has been in the news ever since it was announced. Janhvi was neck-deep in a shooting schedule when her mum Sridevi passed away. Janhvi, who resumed her work just after her mom’s death, was saluted for her courage. With just a month left for the film’s release, Janhvi is currently indulged in the promotions in full swing. And amid the promotions, the actress opens up on how her work and her family have given her the strength to deal with her hard days.

“It hasn’t been an easy experience. My work and my family have given me the strength to go on. If it wasn’t for coming back to the sets of Dhadak or being able to act, I think it would have been much tougher than what it is now. I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to work in the film and act. It saved me in many ways,” she told India Today.

Dhadak’s first trailer was released on June 11 and while the newbies Janhvi and Ishaan received a wide applause for their performances, there were also a few who criticized the film for various reasons. Reacting to the same, Janhvi got candid on to what extent such negative reviews have an impact on her.

“Of course it affects me. But up until this point it was like, if they’re going to criticise me for how I look while coming out of the gym, I don’t really care. But all of a sudden, now I’m a little more nervous because I am supposed to be good at this, right? This is what I’ve wanted to do. I want people to love me.”

Remembering the tips her late mom once offered to her, she shared, “My mom always used to say that in order to be a good actor, you need to be a good person. Because the camera is very smart. If you’re not a good person, if you’re fake, it shows. If your heart is not clean, it is visible.”

Further, she also revealed the worst comment she ever received and how it affected her.

“I think I read somewhere I can’t act. I went into a panic attack... (thinking) so what is my life all about then,” she said.

Her Shashank Khaitan directed film, Dhadak, which is produced by Karan Johar, releases on July 20.