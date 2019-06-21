Antara Kashyap June 21 2019, 11.05 pm June 21 2019, 11.05 pm

Actor Janhvi Kapoor might just be one film old but she still has a considerable amount of influence over the masses. After her debut film, Dhadak did moderately well at the box office, the actor has been signing one film after the other. She is next going to be seen in a horror comedy called RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao. She also has the Gunjan Sharma biopic, Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht and Ranbhoomi with Varun Dhawan. The actress recently won Rising Star of the Year award at the first edition of Grazia Millenial Awards. It was at this event that the actress revealed that she was actually a superstitious person and didn't like to talk about her upcoming films.

Jahnvi was asked at the event to talk about her next film, RoohiAfza, which was earlier titled Rooh-Afza. To this, the Dhadak girl said, "The shooting of the film has been going on really well. Whether you call me superstitious or old-fashioned, I feel if you talk more about your film, it will catch the evil’s eye. So, I will not speak much about the film. I feel fortunate to be part of this film and to be working with people who are involved in it.” Rajkummar Rao has managed to carve a niche for himself as a versatile actor in Bollywood. He will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut. He will also star in Made in China with Mouni Roy and Turram Khan with Nushrat Bharucha.