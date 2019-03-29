Janhvi Kapoor signs her fourth film, to appear in horror comedy Rooh Afza

Ranjini Maitra March 29 2019, 2.21 pm March 29 2019, 2.21 pm

Janhvi Kapoor, who made a promising debut with Dhadak in 2018 and has two films in her kitty, has now bagged her fourth one! She has come on board for Dinesh Vijan's next venture Rooh-Afza, a horror comedy also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. As per co-producer Mirgdeep Lamba, Janhvi will be required to "oscillate between two characters (Roohi and Afsana) which are poles apart"; and this certainly is not an easy switch. The film will be directed by Hardik Mehta, whose Gujarati documentary Amdavad Ma Famous earlier won a National Award.

“For Rooh-afza we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own. For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that,' says producer Dinesh Vijan.

Rajkummar had our minds blown in his last horror comedy Stree. Varun, known for both editions of Fukrey, is good with the wit as well. The two and Janhvi will hopefully blend well to give us plenty of quirks! The film goes on floors this June and is tentatively scheduled to release on 20th March 2020.

Janhvi is presently working on the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, remembered for being one of the first ever female pilots to fly into a war zone. She also has Dharma Production's multi starrer Takht, also starring Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.