Janhvi Kapoor spills some Punjabi vibes during Dhadak promotions and we can’t stop praising!

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with the upcoming release Dhadak. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie also stars Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter. For the uninitiated, the lead duo of the film has been going around the country for the film's promotion. After impressing the audience with their chemistry in the cities of Lucknow, Kolkata and Jaipur; Ishan and Janhvi have now reached Chandigarh.

While Ishaan has been winning hearts for his innocent looks and amazing dancing skills, Janhvi has been getting attention for her simple yet chic style. The 21-year-old actress has once again managed to impress us with her desi look as she looks like a perfect Punjabi kudi in her light-toned lavender attire.

During the promotions, Janhvi was seen wearing a lavender coloured strappy short kurta which has silver embroidery and mirror work. She paired it with dhoti pants of the same tone. For her hair, Janhvi opted for side pigtails and accessorised her attire with silver bangles and a pair of layered chandbalis. Her makeup was on point and complimented her look.

Ishaan, on the other hand, opted for a white kurta that he paired with green denim and a pair of brown boots. Kudos to the stylist here!