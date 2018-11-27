Janhvi Kapoor steals from Khushi and Khushi isn't happy!

The Kapoor sisters have time and again given us some true-blue sibling goals, all thanks to the amazing relationship that they share. The two of them are best friends before sisters and their camaraderie is absolutely adorbs. Well, every sibling relationship is incomplete without some cute rivalry and this duo no different!

Janhvi Kapoor recently joined hands with Facebook for an initiative that aims to create mental health awareness and for the same, the Dhadak actor attended an event, where she spoke about various such issues.

Janhvi looked absolutely stunning in her checkered outfit but wait, the outfit certainly didn’t belong to her. It belonged to her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor and Khushi’s response to the same is hilariously cute. Janhvi took to her Instagram account and shared a screenshot of Khushi’s reaction to Janhvi donning her dress and she looked quite pissed.

Khushi had some really sweet *ahem* things to say to which Janhvi evilly grinned. Hehe.

Well, we are quite sure that Khushi represents all of us out there and we would have had the same reaction to our sibling stealing our clothes, isn’t it?