Priyanka Kaul August 19 2019, 1.12 pm August 19 2019, 1.12 pm

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Dhadak has surely opened a plethora of opportunities for her as an actress and she is loaded with big projects in her kitty. Be it Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena Biopic, Roohi Afza or Takht, the Kapoor girl has got herself packed till the year 2020. And if this wasn’t enough, she has recently landed herself a chance to work with her favourite director Zoya Akhtar, touted as one of the most celebrated directors of the current times.

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as a part of a short film, titled ‘Ghost Stories’, which will also mark her digital debut. It is going to be a set of four short movies, like Lust Stories (2018), and will see the coming together of the same directors namely Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee.

The actress also shared the news in a series of Instagram stories. Visually ecstatic while sharing the news as she jumped on her bed, Janhvi confirmed the same on her own. She starts the video with, “Hi, guys. I have a really exciting announcement to make. I really needed to tell you this by myself that I have got this opportunity to work with one of my favourite filmmaker ever. Someone I look up to as a woman, as an artist, and as a human being. And she is none other Ms. Zoya Akhtar. I am going to be a part of the short film she is directing for Netflix- Ghost Stories.”

After being all praises for the director, she continued in the latter part of the clips, “So not only I am being directed by my favourite director, but I am also going to be on Netflix so you can watch me all day every day. More than that, it’s a really exciting opportunity for me and I believe and hope that we are creating something special because it’s such interesting content and I am so happy and thankful to be a part of it.”

Kapoor ended the story seeking good wishes and said, “Thank you and pray for me and happy Sunday.”