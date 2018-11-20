Janhvi Kapoor to play IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in her next?

If reports are to be believed, then Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her career's third and an important film, to be produced under Karan Johar's banner. We hear Karan is keen to produce a biopic on brave Indian Airforce Pilot Gunjan Saxena and thinks Janhvi would fit the bill.

“Karan Johar thinks Janhvi has the right posture and attitude to play Gunjan Saxena. No, Janhvi won’t actually fly a helicopter in the film. But she is going to learn how the helicopter works so she looks comfortable inside a helicopter," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Gunjan Saxena, an IAF Flight Lieutenant, was awarded the Shaurya Vir honour for showing great bravery and courage during the Kargil war, becoming the first woman recipient of the same. Gunjan was also a part of the first woman batch consisting of 25 years who were picked as trainee officers in 1995.

If reports are to be believed, then Janhvi has already started prepping for her role and also met Gunjan to learn more about the nuances of her character and the desired body language.

Janhvi is also a part of Dharma Production's Takht, a multi-starrer period drama also starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles.

Good going Janhvi!