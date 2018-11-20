image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Janhvi Kapoor to play IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in her next?

Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor to play IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in her next?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 20 2018, 9.43 am
back
BiopicBollywoodEntertainmentGunjan SaxenaIAF Pilotjanhvi kapoorkaran joharnew film
nextWant to hold Taimur Ali Khan? Everyone can, he's a doll now!
ALSO READ

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan turn gown train fluffers, but why?

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 Red Carpet: Aishwaya Rai Bachchan was THE best of all!

Sara Ali Khan vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who aced the trailer launch fashion chart