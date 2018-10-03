Janhvi Kapoor wants a destination wedding, but with a desi twist

Being the daughter of the legendary Sridevi, acting is in Janhvi Kapoor’s genes. She surely made a striking debut opposite Ishaan Khatter with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak and even though the stunning babe is one film old, she has a huge fan following on social media.

For the uninitiated, Janhvi is wining hearts by posing on the October issue of Brides Today. In an interview with the editor of the magazine, Jahnvi spilled some beans on her dream wedding location. Yep, you heard that right!

Janhvi talked about the locale where she would want to get hitched. "I remember when I went to Florence, which was a few years ago, I said that I want to get married there. It's still Florence.” That’s sounds interesting, isn’t? Revealing some more details of her dreamy wedding, she said, “I want to get married in a Kanjeevaram sari with all gold zari."

Well, destination wedding is the LIT thing in Bollywood these days. Right from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma getting hitched in Italy to reportedly Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also planning to have a wedding abroad. Looks like Janhvi Kapoor is following their footsteps and how.

Lastly, we can’t wait to see Janhvi all decked up on her wedding day in videsh, clad in a desi attire. *giggles* On the work front, Janhvi has been roped in for Karan Johar’s next, Takht. Janhvi will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in the period drama. The movie will tentatively hit the theatres in 2020.