Janhvi Kapoor was obsessed with THIS Shah Rukh Khan movie, in her childhood!

Remember that particular sequence from Om Shanti Om? A newbie Deepika Padukone in a gorgeous vintage avatar and a Rani colour suit would look back to throw one magical glance at Shah Rukh Khan and wave at him. It was only her first film. But for a long time, we remembered Deepika as Shanti Priya. None can blame Janhvi Kapoor, the then-aspiring actress, for getting addicted to it!

In a recent conversation, Janhvi revealed how she had replicated this particular scene a thousand times, forcing younger sister Khushi to enact SRK's role.

"I always wanted to see myself on screen. I remember I would watch random movies and was obsessed with Om Shanti Om. I would enact every scene from the film and force Khushi to be Shah Rukh Khan and I'd be Deepika, doing that typical hand wave," she told PTI.

Looks like she has some fascination for romantic films. She says she was highly addicted to Titanic as well.

"Even with the film Titanic, Khushi would be Jack and I'd be Rose and we would say those lines to each other, 'I'd never let go!," she added.

Her dream of being part of a love story has finally come true. With a few days to go before her debut film Dhadak releases, we are as excited as she is!

And if not a wave, pretty sure she is going to leave some other signature too...