Janhvi Kapoor was the first choice for Christopher Nolan's Joker. Here's proof

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram feed is so much fun to look at! Sometimes she is sharing glimpses from the past. Sometimes, it is about her work. And most of the times, you get a hint of her present mood! We came across her recent story. She probably found this old photo of hers somewhere and could not resist sharing it! In it, Janhvi the kid has decked up as a joker, with her face full of colour and her nose and lips red!

"Lesser known fact: I was Nolan's first choice for The Joker, had to decline for Dhadak!!!," she writes. LOL!

On this note, did you also see this precious throwback picture she shared a while back?

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 13, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

Janhvi awaits the release of her Bollywood debut Dhadak. But she is quite a sensation already! From gym to hangouts, the paparazzi are chasing her always. She also posed for her very first magazine cover for Vogue, and slayed it! And guess who was the lucky person to take her first ever interview? None other than her mentor Karan Johar!

In her life’s first interview, Janhvi poured her heart out, revealed how mom Sridevi was critical about her performance after watching Dhadak but was happy at the same time.

20th July is the date!