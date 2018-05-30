Janhvi Kapoor’s first interview goes to Karan Johar

As soon as the unfortunate news of Sridevi’s demise in Dubai trickled in, the film industry descended upon the Kapoor household to mourn the loss. One man, however, decided to play mother to both Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor just as he does to his lovely children Roohi and Yash. Karan Johar stood by the family and the girls like a rock and while many may say that it was the concerned producer of Dhadak who jumped in to be with his leading lady, it couldn’t be further away from the truth. This is what Johar does. He is the crisis man of Bollywood. The man who knows what it means to be a silent pillar of strength in a family’s hour of need. Professionally, Janhvi is in the safest hands in the industry. The fact that her first interviewer is Karan Johar himself says a lot about how well protected and planned her launch is. The interview was dropped on the internet by Vogue India recently. Shot by Prasad Naik and styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Karan sets up the interview with a delicate introduction. One that gives us an insight into the image that Janhvi will now carry at least for the entirety of her first film and perhaps for the rest of her career.

“I’m sitting across from Janhvi: a poised young woman, her face scrubbed clean (ah, the perks of youth!), dressed in a lemon-yellow Anita Dongre kurta. She’s happily polishing off a bowl of ‘healthy’ mango ice cream (her current obsession) as we talk. I’m interviewing her for her first-ever cover for Vogue, but as we chat I realise she’s a pro, handling herself with a maturity that belies her age,” he writes. In the questions that follow KJ and JK talk about many things. Her debut, her mother, her siblings and more. Here are some of those questions.

KJ: I get extremely emotional when I see that after her passing the family has actually come together.

JK: It’s made us feel safe and secure. I think, even for Papa, it’s a source of comfort. It’s definitely tied us together. We’ve lost mom and I don’t think that’s a loss any of us will ever get over.

KJ: Your mum saw 25 minutes of the footage from Dhadak before she passed. What did she say to you?

JK: She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve—she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me, “You can’t wear anything on your face.” That’s all she told me but she was happy.