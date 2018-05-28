Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post on late mom Sridevi will simply melt your heart

February 24, 2018 was a grieving day for the Kapoor clan as Sridevi's untimely demise shook the nation. While we do understand that the pain of losing your mother is unimaginable, but Janhvi Kapoor keeps filling the empty spaces by remembering the beautiful time spent with mom Sridevi. She time and again shares pictures of her mother on Instagram. And the latest one will make you emotional for sure.

Sharing a heart wrenching Instagram post on her late mother Sridevi, Janhvi shared a beautiful sketch of her parents. In the sketch, the couple looks so into love and are seen looking into each other's eyes. Check out Janhvi's post below.

The legendary actress, a loving wife to Boney Kapoor and a caring mother to her two daughters, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi, Kapoor left the world due to accidental drowning in a bathtub of a hotel room in Dubai, leaving behind a great legacy. Also, earlier this May, on mother's day Janhvi posted an adorable childhood photo with Sridevi on her Instagram account. See below:

With Janhvi’s back to back posts of mom Sridevi one can surely say that the girl is missing her maa a lot. More power to her. Meanwhile, Janhvi is all set for her upcoming debut film Dhadak which is slated to release on July 20.