Janhvi Kapoor’s look as the IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena leaked

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut this year with Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak. The movie was a hit at the box office and Janhvi received mixed reviews for her performance. The actress now officially has Karan’s directorial venture Takht in her kitty, but well, not just that film, Janhvi also has one more movie in the kitty which is yet to be officially announced. We are talking about the biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. The actress’ look from the film has been leaked and published in Mumbai Mirror.

It is surely a great opportunity for Janhvi as in her second film itself she gets to play a real-life character. For the uninitiated, Saxena was the first woman IAF pilot who along with fellow lieutenant Srividya Rajan evacuated injured soldiers from Kargil war in 1999. Gunjan and Srividya fought with the enemy and brought all soldiers back home safely. Janhvi in the leaked picture is seen wearing IAF uniform and we must say she has carried it quite well.

Now that the picture from the sets has been leaked, it looks like the makers might announce the movie officially soon. The movie will be produced by Karan Johar, but we are yet to know who will be directing it.