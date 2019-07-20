Antara Kashyap July 20 2019, 6.32 pm July 20 2019, 6.32 pm

Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak has completed a year since it's release. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak was the official Hindi remake of the groundbreaking Marathi film Sairat helmed by Nagraj Manjule. The original film dealt with two lovers belonging from different castes and their journey. The Hindi remake, though earlier had raised eyebrows because of the impact of its Marathi predecessor, but managed to create quite an impact on its own because of Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter. On the first anniversary of her debut film, Janhvi posted a nostalgic tribute with stills and videos from the BTS of the film, and it will definitely make your heart melt.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi posted a series of stills from Dhadhak. She conveyed her heartfelt thanks to Karan Johar for believing in her and giving her such a great opportunity. She also thanked Khaitan for teaching her to become a better actor and for his guidance. She had a very sweet message for her co-star and rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter as well. She wrote that words would not be sufficient for her to portray how happy she was that she got Ishaan to share such a special journey with.

Check out the post below:

The film is also very special for Janhvi as it was released just a few months after the sudden demise of her mother and legendary actor Sridevi. Ishaan Khatter and Shashank Khaitan also celebrated the anniversary of their film on social media.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram @janhvikapoor @ishaankhatter @karanjohar @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial A post shared by Shashank Khaitan (@shashankkhaitan) on Jul 19, 2019 at 8:53pm PDT

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with two films, the Gunjan Saxena biopic and a horror-comedy RoohiAfza opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also appear in Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aryan and Fateh Randhawa.