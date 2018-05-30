Janhvi looks like a petite flower on the Vogue cover, just as mom Sridevi

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor is officially a cover girl now, as the newbie has made her debut on the cover of the Vogue magazine. The actress has posed for the fashion magazine’s June issue that has just hit the stands. Clicked by Prasad Naik and styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Janhvi is a treat to sore eyes. Also, donning a beautiful printed dress with almost negligible makeup, Janhvi looks resplendent.

While fanatics and critics are busy talking about how gorgeous the diva looks on the mag, we would like to talk beyond that. Janhvi on the latest cover of Vogue resembles her late mom Sridevi. Why we say so? The same subtle pastel attire, the same natural smile and that girl-next-door vibes; just like her mother.

Not to forget, Janhvi is essaying the role of a simple village girl in Dhadak and so we feel that this can be one of the reason why the makers might not want her to look to be over-the-top and extremely glamorous on the cover. And considering that Karan Johar is her launchpad, the tactics can never go wrong.

Lastly, on a much serious note, it’s a little beyond our belief that it is her first ever shoot. She looks so bold, has the perfect poise and looks stunning, as if she has been doing this for years. In fact, the attitude with which she’s posing with screams, ‘A star is born and there’s no stopping’.

Surely it’s a 10/10 from us. She has already impressed us with her first move and we are now looking forward to her Bollywood debut.