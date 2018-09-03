Janmashtami special: Imtiaz Ali to bring Radha Krishna's love saga on screen

Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming classic love story, Laila Majnu. But even before this one hits the screens, we have some details over his next project. You will be happy to know that the filmmaker is all set to translate yet another eternal love story on celluloid. It is the much-fascinated love tale of Radha and Krishna. Reliance Entertainment and Window Seat Films LLP announced the same on Monday, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Talking about the project, Imtiaz said in a statement, “I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of the Indian folklore, I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna.”

The film, which will be directed and co-produced by Imtiaz, is currently in its pre-production phase.

“The story of Radha Krishna is one the most fascinating love stories of all times and Imtiaz is India’s most accomplished film maker in this space. In its reach and appeal, it transcends boundaries of culture and language. Imtiaz’s idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature,” said Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment. .

Radha Krishna’s love saga is celebrated and worshipped across the globe and it is going to be a delight to witness this epic tale through Imtiaz Ali’s imagination.