Janta has spoken! Here's the Zingaat version that is ruling hearts

Our morning began on an anticipatory note. The makers of Dhadak were all set to release the Hindi version of Zingaat and we were obviously excited to see the recreation of the song that had the whole India zinging to its tunes, from pubs to baaraats. The song released evoked a mixed response; from love to hate, along with a diverse range of memes. Anyway, we loved Ishaan Khatter's moves and Janhvi Khatter's blush, and of course, the dab of Farah Khan. But what is the janta of India saying? Did they love it?

We conducted a poll to know whom the audience loved more; Madhu and Parthavi in the remake or Parshya and Archie in the original, and they have spoken.

Drumrolls... The winner is... The Marathi version.

Well, never mind. Even the new one is being liked by many, and we are sure it will climb up the charts in few weeks and become quite a regular on the dance floors. For now, the popularity of the original is way too much to have space for a remake.

Dhadak will mark the debut of both Ishaan and Janhvi, and while Ishaan has already proved his mettle with Majeed Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, it will be Janhvi's first presence on the big screen.