Jared Leto aka Joker lends a helping hand to India's Most Wanted Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is a busy man right now. The actor will soon be seen in not one but three movies; Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, both of which will see him reuniting with his first co-star and very good friend Parineeti Chopra and historical venture Panipat, in which he will be seen with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

But this time, not Chopra, but someone else has come to the rescue of the Ishaqzaade star. It's none other than the Joker, Jared Leto! Wondering how? Let Arjun's Instagram post dismiss all your doubts.

Like most of us, even he is a fan of the actor's stint as the legendary supervillain. And Leto is surely doing a good job hiding Arjun's secrets.

If you have still not got the gist, allow us to do the honours. Arjun Kapoor has collaborated with Rajkumar Gupta for a film called India's Most Wanted, the announcement for which was made earlier this year, and the cap that features Leto as Joker is actually hiding Kapoor's mane and look for the role. He plays an intelligence officer in the movie. The film will go on floors this month, as far as the reports go. Quite an innovative way to bring in the Joker in this equation, must say.

India's Most Wanted is a story about the unsung heroes of the country who don't find a mention in the history. The movie will release on May 24, 2019.

P.S. It's also a pout tribute to Karan Johar, apparently. Sorry Arjun, you fail miserably here. Karan will unmistakenly be the king of pout, forever.