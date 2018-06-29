Jared Leto to star in Morbius the Living Vampire, a spin-off of Spider-Man

Jared Leto, who famously played the role of The Joker in Suicide Squad, is all set to a play the role of Morbius the Living Vampire. The Academy Award-winning actor tweeted a poster of the villain to confirm the news. Morbius will be Sony’s latest entry in its Spider-Man universe, based on Marvel’s characters.

Morbius is known as Dr Michael Morbius, who is a scientist suffering from a blood disease. In an attempt to cure himself, he ended up being affected by a strange condition. The experiment was a disaster and Dr Morbius became a vampire ie; he developed a thirst for blood, gained a lot of strength and grew fangs. He went on to fight Spider-Man.

Hearing the news about @JaredLeto as #morbius at first I was like 🤔 then I was excited, let's see what he brings to the #Marvel world! pic.twitter.com/WcJheMkLvA — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 28, 2018

Created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, Morbius had first appeared on the #101 comic of the Amazing Spider-Man in 1971. It was the first issue that wasn’t written by Stan Lee, co-creator of the wall-crawler.

Morbius has come up occasionally on Marvel’s comics since then and in 1992, had his own series titled Morbius, the Living Vampire. It had 32 issues up until April 1995.

According to reports, Leto bagging the role of Morbius will not have any effect on the Joker spin-off.