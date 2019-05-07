Jatt Ludhiane Da: SOTY 2's latest track is no different to any other song from the film

Darshana Devi May 07 2019, 4.03 pm May 07 2019, 4.03 pm

When Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year released in 2012, current A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra shot to fame. Now, keeping up the current trend of sequels and biopics in Bollywood, Johar is coming up with Student Of The Year 2, that stars Tiger Shroff alongside newbies Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The makers have kept the buzz going by releasing one song after another. On Tuesday, the latest song from the film, titled Jatt Ludhiyane Da, dropped and it sees the leads stars dancing their heart out.

The two minutes twenty-three seconds clip showcases the trio dressed in casuals and showing off their ripped physiques. In it, Tara tries to woo Tiger and there are scenes in which the two share some loved-up moments too. Ananya, on the other hand, stars in it only for a short period of time (thank God!). Going by it, all we can say is that the three actors are doing nothing that we haven’t seen them doing in the previously released songs and there isn’t anything to look forward to! While Tiger manages to impress us with his extraordinary dancing skills, Tara too tries hard to match up to him. But, the same cannot be said about Ananya, who is a disappointment when it comes to both acting and dancing! There are moments when you want her out of the screen!

Take a look at Jatt Ludhiyane Da song here:

The film also has a special song, titled The Hookup Song, which features Alia Bhatt in it. SOTY 2 is helmed by Punit Malhotra and is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It’s hitting the screens on May 10.