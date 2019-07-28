Abhishek Singh July 28 2019, 6.26 pm July 28 2019, 6.26 pm

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar were recently involved in a twitter spat. The whole incident started after Shekhar Kapur stated that he still feels like a refugee in the country and that some intellectuals made him feel insignificant and small over the years. Responding to the filmmaker'stweet, Javed Akhtar took Shekhar’s case. Well, things didn't seem to end on a good note as, in the end, he asked Shekhar to visit a good psychiatrist.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar said that he started his life as a refugee in the country post-partition. His parents gave everything to the kids to give them a good life. But them some intellectuals made him feel insignificant and small. Shekhar also added that he was suddenly embraced but he still fears those intellectuals.

Started life as refugee of Partition. Parents gave everything to make a life for kids. Was always in fear of ‘intellectuals’. They made me feel insignicant. Small. Then suddenly embraced me after my films. I still fear them. Their embrace is like a bite of snake. Still a refugee. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 27, 2019

Responding to Shekhar Kapur’s, Javed Akhtar lashed out the Mr. India director for this tweet. Javed in his tweet asked Shekhar the intellectuals who embraced him and he found it like a snake’s bite. Naming a few personalities from Bollywood like Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopal Krishna and Ram Chandra Guha, he asked if anyone among them is the intellectual that he is talking about. Akhtar added that Kapur is not keeping well and that he should visit a good psychiatrist. OOPS!

.who are these intellectuals who embraced you and you found that embrace like a snake’s bite ? Shyam Benegal , Adoor Gopal Krishna , Ram chandra Guha ? Really ? . Shekhar saheb you are not well . You need help . Come on , there is no shame in meeting a good psychiatrist . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 28, 2019

The war of words didn’t stop here, as Javed asked Shekhar if he would not feel a refugee in Pakistan? Further calling him poor rich but lonely guy, Javed Akhtar wrote, "If in India you are still a refugee where will you not feel like a refugee, In Pakistan? Cut this melodrama you poor rich but lonely guy."

"You introduce yourself as neither prejudiced by the past nor afraid of the future living in this moment and in the same breath you say you are a refugee of partition and still a refugee. One doesn't need a magnifying glass to see the contradiction," read another tweet from the veteran lyricist.