Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for the Congress' election campaign

Subhash K Jha April 09 2019, 5.22 pm April 09 2019, 5.22 pm

Javed Akhtar, who has written a ton a songs for Bollywood, is not penning down words for a leading political party. The renowned lyricist has written a campaign song for the Indian National Congress and we can't help but wonder if this signals his political leaning. “Dekhiye, agar koi political party thodi bhi sachhi secularism dikhati hai toh usski izzat karni chahiye. I do feel that Congress shows some degree of concern for the concept of secularism. I was approached to write a song for the Congress for the elections. I agreed and wrote the song Main hi to Hindustan hoon," Javed Akhtar said.

We pressed Javed sa’ab to tell us who in the Congress approached him and he brushes off the curiosity. “I am really not into name-dropping. This one said to do this… that one said to do this. It doesn’t sound courteous,” he said. Javed sa’ab admits to a sense of disillusionment with the BJP governance. “When it came into power there was a lot of hope. The common man felt the BJP would address their problems. It was widely felt that BJP would do away with the politics of polarization and communalisation. Who was to know that they would be practising divisive politics? So yes, I do feel there is a sense of deep disappointment in all of us. Instead of addressing real issues, they are into issues that are inconsequential,” he added.

While clearly showing his support for the Congress Javed sa’ab has no intentions of campaigning for the Party. “I haven’t been asked. I don’t think I will,” he says firmly. Interestingly many prominent and powerful voices in the Hindi film industry do not desire to be publicly associated with any of the political parties participating in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A formidable writer from the industry says, “There is no enthusiasm, no josh this time. Bollywood bigwigs who do not support the ruling party would not like to throw in their clout with the Congress either.”